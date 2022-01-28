Showbiz: Female fans start wearing headscarves, thanks to Fazura’s brand

KUALA LUMPUR: Popular actress Nur Fazura Sharifuddin is delighted that her own brand of traditional headscarves have become a hit among her fans.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: Popular actress Nur Fazura Sharifuddin is delighted that her own brand of traditional headscarves have become a hit among her fans.
KUALA LUMPUR: Popular actress Nur Fazura Sharifuddin is delighted that her own brand of traditional headscarves have become a hit among her fans.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: