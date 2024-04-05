Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: FGV spreads Ramadan cheer with heartwarming ‘Minyak Maaf’ short film

today5 April 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: FGV Holdings Berhad has brightened up Ramadan with a Raya short film, Minyak Maaf, filled with humour and touching messages.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post