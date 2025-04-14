Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Former Hong Kong actor Ku Feng, 94, found dead in apartment

today14 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Former TVB star Ku Feng has died at the age of 94.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post