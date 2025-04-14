Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

The Fire Dragon ‘breathes fire’ into Aaron-Wooi Yik

today14 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Herry IP, who was dubbed the Fire Dragon by Chinese fans in 2013, has certainly “breathed fire” into Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik’s game.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: K. M. Boopathy

Previous post