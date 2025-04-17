SHOWBIZ: (G)I-DLE and BamBam to entertain fans at Stadium Merdeka in June

KUALA LUMPUR: South Korean K-pop stars (G)I-DLE and BamBam of Got7 are set to entertain Malaysian fans at Stadium Merdeka on June 14.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
today17 April 2025
KUALA LUMPUR: South Korean K-pop stars (G)I-DLE and BamBam of Got7 are set to entertain Malaysian fans at Stadium Merdeka on June 14.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: NST Entertainment
(G)I-DLE BamBam concert K-pop malaysia malaysia news news NST Stadium Merdeka
From gyms to grocery stores—vibe with strangers and beats alike, and win passes to Refresh Your Music 2025 and a limited-edition Heineken vinyl player!
today17 April 2025
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.