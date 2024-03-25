Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: ‘I thought I was in labour at the Ramadan bazaar last week’ – Shila Amzah

today25 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: “I thought I was in labour just last week, when I went to a Ramadan bazaar,” shares singer Shila Amzah on her Instagram recently.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Tahir Alhamzah

Previous post