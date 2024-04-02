Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: Izzue Islam stars in mini Ramadan series, sings its theme

today3 April 2024

Background


VERSATILE singer, actor and television host Izzue Islam Mazlan is marking Ramadan with a brand new mini drama titled Helo, Saya Anak Uncle!

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Dennis Chua

Previous post