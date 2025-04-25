Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: KRU: Mum is happiest to see us reunite as a pop trio

today25 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: KRU brothers Datuk Norman, Datuk Yusry and Edry Abdul Halim have just launched their comeback album titled Kaset.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post