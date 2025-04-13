Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: M. Nasir rocks Zepp KL with celebration of Raya gems

today13 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Music maestro Datuk M. Nasir “rocked” concert hall Zepp KL for two hours tonight, serenading fans with about 20 Hari Raya songs over the ages.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Dennis Chua

Previous post