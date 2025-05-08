Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Nazrief Nazri urges respect, rationality in comments on wife’s attire

today8 May 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Actor Nazrief Nazri is urging netizens to exercise rationality and respect when commenting on his wife’s fashion choices.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post