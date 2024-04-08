Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: Netizens not amused with Namewee’s April Fool death hoax

today8 April 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Many Netizens are not amused with hip-hop singer, director, producer and comedian Wee Meng Chee or Namwee’s latest April Fool joke.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post