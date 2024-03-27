Showbiz: No bariatric surgery for Diana Danielle

KUALA LUMPUR: Actress Diana Danielle will not and refuses to undergo bariatric surgery to lose weight despite being offered to do so.
Written by: NST Entertainment
KUALA LUMPUR: After revealing that he was bankrupt and had been looking for a job since 2019, Datuk Seri Adnan Abu a.k.a. Datuk Red, recently set up a TikTok account in an effort to make ends meet to support his family and pay off his debts.
today27 March 2024
