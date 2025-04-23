Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Oscars to add new award for stunts

today23 April 2025

Background


A NEW Oscar for stunts will be handed out when Hollywood’s glitziest party celebrates its 100th birthday, awards officials said on Thursday.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: AFP

Previous post