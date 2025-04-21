Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Syafie Naswip once threatened to report production to police for unpaid wages

today21 April 2025

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Popular actor Syafie Naswip once threatened to file a police report against a production company for failing to pay him several years ago.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post