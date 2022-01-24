Sofyank Used Dr Strange’s Portal Power To Compete Against 3 Other Local Influencers For A Dare Challenge?





Sofyank in his recent post on twitter has shown how he and his team featuring Prebet Sapu’s star, Amerul Affendi, recording a video on a big green screen.

He posted a couple of black and white pictures on Twitter including a muted video that had left some of his fans wondering about the next big project that he may have. Sounds like another big project coming huh?

The posts got a lot of attention from his and Amerul Affendi’s fans as it was the first time they both joined forces together for a video. Everything was revealed afterward when he posted a video of their collaboration together for the new Toyota Yaris’ #DareToChallenge campaign. He thanked his partner Amerul Affendi for the great collaboration they had together.

Together in this #DareToChallenge to compete with Sofyank are Bella Khan, OkokokMou, and Cody Hong. Each influencer has 60 seconds to showcase their unique video presentations.

The recent Bintang Popular Award receiver Janna Nick will be the host of this challenge as the Ambassador of Toyota Yaris! Cool right!

You can see all the videos below:

Bella Khan almost got into an accident? Thank god for Yaris’ Pre-Collision System that helps to break automatically during emergency!

Check out how the influencer Bella Khan explains the features of Toyota Yaris within 60 seconds with her bold and spontaneous manner to attract you voters to own one! In her video she managed to cover at least 5 of Toyota Yaris’ features. That’s kind of a lot for a 60 seconds video right? Will the energetic Bella Khan convince you to get yourself a brand new Toyota Yaris? Watch her video here.

With the help of Toyota’s Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) and Dr Strange’s Magic Portal, Sofyank managed to track down Amerul Affendi who stole his car.

How about our Zach King Malaysia? Known for his cool performance, will he be able to shine and be that one influencer who convinces you to buy a Toyota Yaris? In the video, Sofyank shows his convincing acting and VFX magic tricks with guest-star Ameerul Affendi as his partner to both present the safety features of Toyota Yaris.

Want to see how Sofyank uses Dr Strange’s portal power to explain all the features above? Check out the video here.

OkokokMou went on a picnic with her friends, driving Toyota Yaris with Sport mode.

Join a Happy Picnic Day with Okokmou and Toyota Yaris as she showed how Yaris is the perfect companion for a fun day out with friends. With her stylish outfit and pretty props, she exhibits her uniqueness in her video proving the versatility of Toyota Yaris’ features. Do you think she can convince you to own a Toyota Yaris? Watch the video here.

Lastly, Cody Hong raps through the video and at the same time exhibits the impressive technological features of Toyota Yaris.

He makes an entrance with a musically inspired video to attract you guys! Such a creative approach to introduce all those cool features! With his smooth rapping and dancing, will he be able to convince you to buy a Toyota Yaris? Let’s find out by watching his video here.

Interested to vote? Here’s how to participate in the challenge:

STEP 1: Head over to Toyota’s microsite here

STEP 2: Vote for the influencer with the most convincing #DareToChallenge video

STEP 3: If the influencer you voted for wins, you’ll also stand a chance to win Toyota Merchandises!

Toyota Yaris comes with a stylish exterior and interior looks this time equipped with many new cool features!

From the outside, the new Front LED Headlamps is equipped with a Follow-me-home function to help you walk through the dark safely. It also comes with a 16” Alloy Rims that makes you look cool while driving on the road. Whereas on the inside, it has a 4.2″ Optitron Meter with Multi-Information Display (MID) and an Electrochromic Rear View Mirror that helps dim and absorb excessive light to help you drive comfortable at night.

You can also enjoy a smooth driving with Toyota Yaris Dual VVT-I Engine and the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with 7-Speed Sport Sequential Shiftmatic. You can also switch between two modes, Sport and Eco mode and choose which mode suits your driving preference.

Moreover, with Toyota Yaris’ 60:40 Folding Seats, you don’t have to worry about loading your bicycles in on your way to the park or filling in your golf bag for a quick driving range session, it will all fit perfectly fine inside.

Toyota Yaris also has cool features built in it. 2 USB charging ports along with wireless charging that will be very convenient to keep your devices working for a long drive. Not just that! There are also Apple Carplay & Android Auto-Ready Connectivity so you can use maps and select music with ease.

Lastly, Toyota Yaris comes with these active and passive safety features:

– Pre-Collision System (Toyota Safety Sense)

– Lane Departure Alert (Toyota Safety Sense)

– 3D Panoramic View Monitor (PVM)

– Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

– Hill-Start Assist Control

– 7 SRS Airbags

– Frontal Digital Video Recorder

Find out more about the new Toyota Yaris and the #DareToChallenge campaign now!