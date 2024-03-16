Get Audio+
SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US, say sources

today17 March 2024

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Friday. (Florida Today/AP pic)

WASHINGTON: SpaceX is building a network of hundreds of spy satellites under a classified contract with a US intelligence agency, five sources familiar with the programme said, demonstrating deepening ties between billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s space company and national security agencies.

The network is being built by SpaceX’s Starshield business unit under a US$1.8 billion contract signed in 2021 with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an intelligence agency that manages spy satellites, the sources said.