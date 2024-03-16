Get Audio+
Terengganu acting on bid to revive Ayah Pin’s teachings

today17 March 2024

Background


Ayah Pin standing in front of several structures in the area where he conducted his gatherings with his followers. The structures were demolished in 2005.  (Wikipedia pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Terengganu government is acting on attempts by certain quarters to revive the deviant teachings of the “Sky Kingdom” cult leader, Arifin Muhamad, better known as Ayah Pin.

State information, preaching and shariah empowerment committee chairman Khalil Abdul Hadi said the state government had learned about the attempts recently.