Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#TECH: Apple in talks to bring Google’s Gemini AI to iPhone

today19 March 2024

Background


APPLE is in advanced negotiations with Google to adopt its powerful Gemini AI models for the iPhone, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: AFP

Previous post