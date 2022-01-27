TECH: Xiaomi announces worldwide release of Redmi Note 11 series

KUALA LUMPUR: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 series for international availability during a live-streamed video on Xiaomi media platforms.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 series for international availability during a live-streamed video on Xiaomi media platforms.
KUALA LUMPUR: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 series for international availability during a live-streamed video on Xiaomi media platforms.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source: