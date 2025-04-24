Tina Knowles Shares Experience with Cancer Diagnosis

Do not miss your mammogram appointments!

Mother to superstar Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, revealed she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in her left breast last July. She also explained that doctors made the discovery after she and her daughter, Beyoncé, launched their Cécred hair-care line, and that she actually missed her mammogram one time.

She added that the cancer could have been detected at stage 0 had she not missed her mammogram.

However, it’s a relief to know that Tina is now cancer-free! According to the business woman, she is now “incredibly blessed that God allowed me to find it early.”

The 71-year-old is now eating healthier, and would like to inspire and give hope to others!

*Cover image via Taylor Hill/FilmMagic