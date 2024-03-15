Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Entertainment

Tokyo’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine picks ex-admiral as chief priest

today15 March 2024

Background


The Yasukuni Shrine has been a regular source of tension between Japan and its regional neighbours. (AFP pic)

TOKYO: Japan’s Yasukuni Shrine has picked a former military commander as its chief priest, in a move that could stir controversy over a site that other Asian nations see as a symbol of Japan’s wartime aggression.

The shrine today named Umio Otsuka, a former maritime Self Defense Force (SDF) commander and one-time ambassador to Djibouti, as its new chief priest, marking the first time since 1978 that an ex-military official assumed the post.