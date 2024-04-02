Trailer for “Image of You” Drops and It’s Fire

Adapted from a novel of the same name by Adele Parks, this film starring Sasha Pieterse, notably known for her role as Alison DiLaurentis on Pretty Little Liars, is a thriller involving twins Anna and Zoe (both played by Pieterse).

Anna is romantic and trusting, while her sister Zoe is daring and dangerous. Things take a turn when Anna meets Nick, played by Parker Young, which drives Anna to turn protective over her twin sister. Secrets get uncovered, and things get worse.

*Cover image via COURTESY OF REPUBLIC PICTURES