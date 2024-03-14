“Venom 3” Gets a Title and Earlier Release Date!

The Venom franchise, fronted by Tom Hardy, finally received its official Marvel movie title, and a new release date! Titled Venom: The Last Dance, this film will be the final installment to the franchise.

Set to release on October 25 instead of November 8, it is still not unknown when the first trailer will be released. This film is directed by Kelly Marcel, who also wrote the previous two installments. Tom Hardy will return as Eddie Brock/Venom, a journalist who gets infected by an alien symbiote and forces him into an alter ego called Venom. Juno Temple has also joined the cast in an undisclosed lead character.

Aside from this final Venom film, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe still has one more film arriving this year: Kraven the Hunter.

More things to come, so stay tuned!

*Cover image via Marvel Entertainment