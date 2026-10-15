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What Caused The Viral ‘Mini Tornado’ In Damansara This Week?

today15 October 2026

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A ‘mini tornado’ that swept through Damansara, Selangor, on 13 October was caught on video, with footage of the phenomenon circulating widely on social media.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has since attributed the landspout to active thunderstorm clouds, also known as cumulonimbus clouds.

MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the phenomenon forms when wind shear and rising air currents interact as thunderstorm clouds develop.

Watch the clip here.

Photo by Anandu Vinod on Unsplash

These small-scale tornadoes are difficult to detect using weather radar and satellites due to their brief lifespan and limited size.

In Malaysia, they typically measure less than 10 metres across and last only a short time.

MetMalaysia had issued a thunderstorm…

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Written by: Lara Kramer

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