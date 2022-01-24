Connect with us

12 Year Old M’sian Bakes Pie With Jalur Gemilang & Makes It To Finals Of Britain’s Junior Bake Off

It's finals week!

2 weeks ago

Aisya Syahrul showing her skills in Channel 4’s ‘Junior Bake Off’. - Pic courtesy of Carl Palmer

Aisya Syahrul’s use of her Malaysian heritage in culinary skills wowed judges in Britain’s Junior Bake Off (JBO) recently that saw her and three other participants sailing through to the next round of heat that will hopefully take them to the finals on January 28, where one of them will be crowned Junior Bake Off champion.

The programme, a spin from the popular Channel 4 series Great British Bake Off, saw 16 young participants, aged 9 to 15, taking part in two groups.

The four chosen junior bakers from each group will meet head to head today at the JBO big tent in a secret location in the English countryside.

Although there’s no big cash prize for winning the show, the winner takes home a glass cake stand trophy and the honour of being the best on the series.

Aisya, 12, had consistently won over judges Liam Charles, British baker and TV presenter, and Ravneet Gill, British pastry chef and author, particularly with her…

