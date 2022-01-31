Connect with us

Social News

JPJ To Revoke Driving Institution Permits For Producing Reckless Drivers With A Code On Our Licenses

Subang drivers, I'm looking at you

Published

1 week ago

on



JPJ's Flag - JPJ Portal - Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan

Some people say students are as good as their teachers. If you’re a reckless driver, your teacher and you may soon be in trouble…

The Road Transport Department Malaysia (JPJ) is set to revoke the license and permit of driving institutions that produce drivers who violate traffic laws and get into accidents.

The action will be done by including a code on the driver’s license which will ease the authorities to detect which driving institution the offenders went to.

Memandu Bernama

“If there is a lot of traffic violation records or lethal traffic collisions detected from a driving institutions, we will not hesitate to suspend or revoke the permit,” said the head director of JPJ, Datuk Zailani Hashim.

He also said that the Driving Institution’s Licensing Committee holds the right to decide if a driving institution’s permit should be suspended or revoked and to retract the certificate of the teaching staff who is not…

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Connect with Us

Advertisement

Recommended Post

Advertisement

Contact Us

  • Email
  • Studio Hotline
    +603-7724 1144
  • Office
    +603-7710 5022
  • Fax
    +603-7710 7098
  • Address
    Media Prima Audio, PH Floor, North Wing, Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon! CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon!
CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
CLICK HERE
and stream us live or listen
to us through the app
CLICK HERE
to listen to Fly FM on the app
Available on