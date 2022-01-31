JPJ To Revoke Driving Institution Permits For Producing Reckless Drivers With A Code On Our Licenses

Some people say students are as good as their teachers. If you’re a reckless driver, your teacher and you may soon be in trouble…

The Road Transport Department Malaysia (JPJ) is set to revoke the license and permit of driving institutions that produce drivers who violate traffic laws and get into accidents.

The action will be done by including a code on the driver’s license which will ease the authorities to detect which driving institution the offenders went to.

“If there is a lot of traffic violation records or lethal traffic collisions detected from a driving institutions, we will not hesitate to suspend or revoke the permit,” said the head director of JPJ, Datuk Zailani Hashim.

He also said that the Driving Institution’s Licensing Committee holds the right to decide if a driving institution’s permit should be suspended or revoked and to retract the certificate of the teaching staff who is not…