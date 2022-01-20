Connect with us

Plantation Industries Minister Claims Orangutans “Would Kill People First” & Netizens Are Furious

Defend orangutans!

(source: Mkini, Wiki)

Netizens and environmentalists were stunned by a viral video clip of a speech in which Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin defended the Malaysian palm oil industry by saying it was not hurting the orangutan population and claiming that orangutans “would kill people first”.

According to Malaysiakini, Zuraida mentioned that while she was on her umrah pilgrimage, the minister found out that Arab schools still have books that are casting a negative light on palm oil, because “we kill the orangutan”.

The minister was probably referring to claims by both international and local wildlife conservation organisations that palm oil plantations are exacerbating deforestation and destroying the habitats of already endangered species, including orangutans.

Zuraida then claimed in her speech that in Malaysia, if a human was to see an orangutan, the normally docile animal would kill…

Source:

