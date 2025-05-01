SHOWBIZ: Hael Husaini no longer single, wedding bells soon?

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer and composer Hael Husaini has revealed that he is no longer single and is open to the possibility of marriage if everything goes well.
Written by: Farihad Shalla Mahmud
KUALA LUMPUR: Director and screenwriter Norhan Mahmod passed away at Kemaman Hospital, Terengganu, at 4.35am this morning, at the age of 70.
today1 May 2025
