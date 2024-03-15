Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: Thalia Baiduri reconnects with father after 30 years

today15 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Actress Datin Thalia Baiduri is grateful that she can finally welcome this Ramadan with her father, after being separated for 30 years.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Tahir Alhamzah

Previous post